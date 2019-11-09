Spanberger announces details for Henrico County town hall

Rep. Abigail Spanberger announced the details for her next Henrico County town hall.

Since taking office 10 months ago, Spanberger has held a county-wide town hall in each of the 10 counties she represents across Central Virginia. Her public town hall will take place at J.R. Tucker High School in Henrico County—Spanberger’s high school alma mater.

The event will be Spanberger’s second town hall held in Henrico County. Since January, she has hosted community-focused town halls in Goochland, Spotsylvania, Nottoway, Henrico, Louisa, Amelia, Chesterfield, Culpeper, Powhatan, and Orange Counties.

Details

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 16, 11:00am-12:00pm ET

WHERE: J.R. Tucker High School

ADDRESS: 2910 North Parham Road, Henrico, Virginia 23294

“Across the Seventh District, our neighbors are concerned about issues ranging from the high cost of prescription drugs to the safety of their kids at school. During our town halls across the district, I’ve listened to families, seniors, and businesses voice how current policies are affecting them, as well as how proposed legislation in Congress could positively impact their health, financial security, and greater community,” said Spanberger. “I’m looking forward to hearing from many Henrico constituents next week as we discuss our shared priorities, my ongoing work in the U.S. House, and how we can work together to strengthen opportunity for all Central Virginians. This year, I’ve worked to host town halls in each of our district’s 10 counties, because one of my chief responsibilities is to be accountable to my bosses—the people of Central Virginia. By improving transparency and being open to feedback from those across the political spectrum, we can help restore trust in our system of government.”

Spanberger’s Henrico town hall will be focused on direct questions from Henrico constituents. Additionally, she will open the town hall with a brief progress report on some of her recent accomplishments in the U.S. House—including the passage of her bipartisan legislation to help lower prescription drug costs, her work to amplify the trade concerns of local businesses and farmers, her two-day education tour, the passage of her amendment to strengthen disclosure requirements on foreign-based political ads, and the House Foreign Affairs Committee’s approval of her bipartisan bill to strengthen 5G security across the United States.

