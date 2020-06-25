Spanberger announces Congressional Art Competition winner

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., announced the first, second, and third place winners of the annual Congressional Art Competition.

First place winner Mikaila Pegram is a Chesterfield County resident and student at Manchester High School. Her mixed-media work entitled “The Golden Goddess” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year, alongside winning pieces from each congressional district in the country. Spanberger also recognized Meadowbrook High School student Kristen Robinson and Henrico High School student Kathryn Hart for their excellent work.

“Art has always played a pivotal role in helping Americans – especially young people – engage critically with the foremost issues in their own lives and the life of their nation. In that spirit, the annual Congressional Art Competition offers an opportunity to celebrate the artistic talent of Central Virginia students. I was deeply impressed by the sensitivity and skill of the submissions we received this year,” said Spanberger. “I look forward to seeing the work of our winner – Mikaila Pegram – hanging in the U.S. Capitol building. Thank you to everyone who shared their work with us, and special thanks to the teachers and community leaders who work to protect and expand access to the arts in our Seventh District communities.”

2020 Congressional Art Competition honorees

FIRST PLACE – Mikaila Pegram, Manchester High School, Chesterfield County

SECOND PLACE – Kristen Robinson, Meadowbrook High School, Chesterfield County

THIRD PLACE – Kathryn Hart, Henrico High School, Henrico County

