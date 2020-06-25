Spanberger announces Congressional Art Competition winner
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., announced the first, second, and third place winners of the annual Congressional Art Competition.
First place winner Mikaila Pegram is a Chesterfield County resident and student at Manchester High School. Her mixed-media work entitled “The Golden Goddess” will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for a year, alongside winning pieces from each congressional district in the country. Spanberger also recognized Meadowbrook High School student Kristen Robinson and Henrico High School student Kathryn Hart for their excellent work.
“Art has always played a pivotal role in helping Americans – especially young people – engage critically with the foremost issues in their own lives and the life of their nation. In that spirit, the annual Congressional Art Competition offers an opportunity to celebrate the artistic talent of Central Virginia students. I was deeply impressed by the sensitivity and skill of the submissions we received this year,” said Spanberger. “I look forward to seeing the work of our winner – Mikaila Pegram – hanging in the U.S. Capitol building. Thank you to everyone who shared their work with us, and special thanks to the teachers and community leaders who work to protect and expand access to the arts in our Seventh District communities.”
2020 Congressional Art Competition honorees
FIRST PLACE – Mikaila Pegram, Manchester High School, Chesterfield County
SECOND PLACE – Kristen Robinson, Meadowbrook High School, Chesterfield County
THIRD PLACE – Kathryn Hart, Henrico High School, Henrico County
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell
Buy here.