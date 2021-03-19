Spanberger announces annual Congressional Art Competition for Central Virginia high school students

Seventh District Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger is inviting Central Virginia high school to participate in the annual Congressional Art Competition, in which the winner’s piece will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol for one year alongside student-submitted artwork from all 50 states.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.

This annual contest is an opportunity to recognize and celebrate the artistic talent of Central Virginia students. Full details and instructions can be found on Rep. Spanberger’s website.

“I’ve always been in awe of the Art Competition submissions from our district — and one of my favorite parts of each day on Capitol Hill is spotting the artwork from the Seventh District alongside the tremendous artworks from students across the country,” said Spanberger. “While COVID-19 has brought significant challenges to our district’s students and teachers, this competition provides an opportunity to recognize the next generation of Virginia’s artists and showcase our district’s talent in the halls of the Capitol. I’m proud to continue this tradition, which celebrates the diverse cultural talent in our country, as well as the parents and educators who help these students thrive. I look forward to reviewing many submissions in the coming weeks.”

Student entries may include paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, computer-generated art, and photography. Any high school student who resides in Virginia’s Seventh District may submit one piece for consideration. Submissions are due by 4:00pm ET on Friday, April 30, 2021 — and due to COVID-19 restrictions, these pieces must be submitted online using the instructions on the Congresswoman’s website.

Click here to learn more about last year’s Seventh District winners.

