Spanberger announces additional round of Economic Injury Disaster Loans, grants

Published Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rep. Abigail Spanberger today announced that the SBA has reopened the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program for all 10 counties in Virginia’s Seventh District.

Central Virginians are encouraged to apply online at covid19relief.sba.gov/#. Applicants should direct questions to the SBA disaster assistance customer service center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov or call the SBA’s Richmond District Office at (804) 771-2400.

“Although restrictions are gradually being lifted, the economic anxiety for small business owners is far from over. Restaurant owners, retail proprietors, gig workers, and independent contractors are making difficult decisions about how best to protect their employees and customers from COVID-19 while also reengaging their local economy. Unfortunately, the precautions that grant peace of mind to potential patrons often represent a costly investment on the part of business owners at a time when margins are tighter than ever before,” said Spanberger.

“The SBA’s decision to reopen the EIDL program is welcome news for our small business owners, and I encourage all who need assistance after three months of closures to take advantage of this opportunity. The same entrepreneurs who are eligible for EIDL are the neighbors who form the backbone of Virginia’s economy, and I’ll continue fighting to make sure that business owners have the information and flexibility they need to weather COVID-19 and the subsequent economic crisis.”

The application process is open to independent contractors, gig workers, freelancers, sole proprietorships, farmers and other agribusiness owners, and small businesses with fewer than 500 employees.

The eligibility requirements for independent contractors have been expanded since the last round of assistance.

EIDL loans and grants have been made available once again to every county in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Loans may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, or other expenses that businesses are unable to meet due to the pandemic.

Loans are offered with favorable terms, repayable in up to 30 years – grants do not have to be repaid.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments