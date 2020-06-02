Spanberger announces additional $2.6M in COVID-19 funding for Virginia hospitals

Published Tuesday, Jun. 2, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., announced a federal grant totaling $2,648,079 for Virginia hospitals to purchase additional medical equipment and support preparedness planning.

The award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will be dispersed through HHS’s Hospital Preparedness Program to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association for COVID-19 preparedness and response activities under the Virginia Healthcare Emergency Management Program.

In March, Spanberger voted in support of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which provided millions in additional funding for HHS’s Hospital Preparedness Program.

“With Virginia gradually reopening, we must take strong, targeted steps to keep our healthcare workers safe, deliver quality care to Virginia patients, and prepare for future outbreaks of COVID-19. This much-needed funding from HHS is another step toward strengthening the Commonwealth’s response and preparing our healthcare providers for the weeks and months ahead,” said Spanberger.

“I’d like to thank the VHHA and its members for working around the clock to prepare our healthcare facilities for the challenges that may arise due to COVID-19, and I’ll keep fighting for the resources our communities need to weather this pandemic together.”

“Virginia hospitals and health systems play a critical role in planning for and responding to public health emergencies in the Commonwealth. This has never been more clear as hospitals and their dedicated teams have been on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic, and hospital leaders have been actively engaged in coordinating response strategies alongside state and federal partners,” said Sean T. Connaughton, President and CEO, Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association.

“VHHA and its members are an integral part of the Commonwealth’s emergency preparedness infrastructure, and this enhanced Assistant Secretary for Preparedness Response funding provides continued support for that important work. We are grateful to Virginia’s congressional delegation for their efforts to support health care providers and public health emergency planning efforts.”

VHEMP — a partnership between the Virginia Department of Health and the VHHA —aims to address and close gaps in the Virginia healthcare system’s ability to plan and respond to natural and manmade disasters.

Through an established network of six healthcare coalitions, VHEMP works with Virginia healthcare facilities and response organizations to identify and address gaps in healthcare preparedness and response in their local area.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments