Spanberger announces $4.1 million federal grant to fund Head Start programs in Culpeper County

Published Wednesday, Mar. 17, 2021, 2:32 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Abigail Spanberger today announced one federal grant of $4.1 million to Culpeper Human Services to help fund local Head Start programs.

“Virginia’s long-term economic success depends on the health, safety, and education outcomes of the next generation of Virginians. I’ve personally had the opportunity to visit Culpeper Head Start, and I’ve seen firsthand the fervent dedication of local Head Start administrators and educators to the wellbeing of Culpeper kids and families. They deserve our strongest support,” said Spanberger. “I’d like to thank HHS for its continued commitment to the Commonwealth’s children and for expanding education opportunities for children during their crucial early years. Head Start has a demonstrated record of improving outcomes for children and families across our communities, and this award positions it for continued success here in Virginia.”

Related

Comments