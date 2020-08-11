Spanberger announces $1.1M for Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority training program

Published Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, 9:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) today announced a federal grant totaling $1,185,880 for the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority’s network of Area Health Education Centers.

This additional funding will be used to support existing healthcare workforce development and recruitment efforts across Virginia, as well as to offer continuing education for healthcare professionals on topics ranging from the integration of substance use disorder screening and interventions into primary care to improvements in how the workforce can address social determinants of health.

“If our communities and our country truly want to keep our citizens healthy and safe, we must invest in a strong, resilient, and diverse healthcare workforce. This reality has been made abundantly clear by the selfless, around-the-clock contributions of doctors, nurses, and long-term care workers during the COVID-19 crisis,” said Spanberger. “Virginia’s hospitals, health systems, and Community Health Centers provide opportunities for Virginia students to build long and successful careers in our region’s health sector, and this HRSA funding will ensure our Commonwealth can help chart and inspire these career paths for more of Virginia’s young people — including in our minority and undeserved communities. AHEC programs have a demonstrated record of success, and I’d like to thank the Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority for its steady focus on fostering the talents of the next generation of healthcare workers.”

The Virginia Health Workforce Development Authority recognizes the urgency to recruit and retain a sufficient health workforce for Virginia, and we are pleased to receive to aid in our efforts this continued funding from HRSA,” said Keisha Smith, Executive Director, VHWDA; Director, Virginia AHEC program. “These funds will support the critical work of the 8 regional AHEC centers as we continue our initiative to increase diversity among health professionals, broaden the distribution of the health workforce, enhance health care quality, and improve health care delivery to our most prohibited populations.”

Through eight AHECs across the Commonwealth, the VHWDA helps identify, recruit, and retain healthcare professionals. In March 2020, Spanberger voted to pass the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which provided millions of dollars in additional funding for AHEC programs like those in Virginia.

The $1,185,880 award from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will be dispersed through HHS’s Health Resources and Services Administration.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments