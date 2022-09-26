Menu
south river greenway extension to north park complete
Local

South River Greenway extension to North Park complete

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
waynesboro south river greenway
Photo by Chris Graham.

The newest section of the South River Greenway in Waynesboro is now open.

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation will dedicate the extension on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the North Park shelter, according to a video post on Facebook.

North Park is located at 800 Bridge Ave. in Waynesboro.

The entire greenway now measures two miles in length.

“The new section from Port Republic to North Park is scenic and lovely, with views of the river and mountains,” said a social media post from Visit Waynesboro. “Come out and enjoy it sometime this fall.

The South River Greenway runs along the South River in Waynesboro from the Loth Springs parking area near the Waynesboro YMCA to the Port Republic neighborhood north of downtown – and now to North Park on Bridge Avenue.

The paved trail is open to walkers, runners, pets and bikers and features historical information, birdwatching, fitness stops and more.

The Visit Waynesboro social media page is managed by the Waynesboro Department of Tourism.

For more information, go to visitwaynesboro.com

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

