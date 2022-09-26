south river greenway extension to north park complete

The newest section of the South River Greenway in Waynesboro is now open.

Waynesboro Parks and Recreation will dedicate the extension on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5:30 p.m. at the North Park shelter, according to a video post on Facebook.

North Park is located at 800 Bridge Ave. in Waynesboro.

The entire greenway now measures two miles in length.

“The new section from Port Republic to North Park is scenic and lovely, with views of the river and mountains,” said a social media post from Visit Waynesboro. “Come out and enjoy it sometime this fall.

The South River Greenway runs along the South River in Waynesboro from the Loth Springs parking area near the Waynesboro YMCA to the Port Republic neighborhood north of downtown – and now to North Park on Bridge Avenue.

The paved trail is open to walkers, runners, pets and bikers and features historical information, birdwatching, fitness stops and more.

The Visit Waynesboro social media page is managed by the Waynesboro Department of Tourism.

For more information, go to visitwaynesboro.com