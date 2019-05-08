Sonja Yoerg reading at New Dominion Bookshop rescheduled for May 10

New Dominion Bookshop will host a reading and signing with bestselling author Sonja Yoerg, author of the novel True Places, on Friday, May 10, from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

This event will be free to attend.

About the book: At the start of True Places, a harried mother, Suzanne Blakemore, finds an emaciated, near-feral girl alongside the Blue Ridge Parkway. Suzanne rescues the girl, Iris, and eventually invites her into her home, which is already strained by difficult teenagers and an ambitious husband. Iris has an independence, a love of solitude, and a discomfort with materialism that contrasts with everything the Blakemores stand for. Suzanne is first fascinated by these qualities, then they spark a longing, and she can’t help but wonder: Is she destined to save Iris, or is Iris the one who will save her?

About the author: Sonja Yoerg grew up in Stowe, Vermont, where she financed her college education by waitressing at the Trapp Family Lodge. She earned a PhD in biological psychology from the University of California at Berkeley and wrote a nonfiction book about animal intelligence, Clever as a Fox (Bloomsbury USA, 2001), and four novels: House Broken, Middle of Somewhere, All the Best People, and the national bestseller, True Places. Sonja lives with her husband in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia.

About New Dominion Bookshop: Serving Albemarle and Central Virginia since 1924, New Dominion Bookshop is the oldest independent bookseller in Virginia. Located in Historic Downtown Charlottesville, New Dominion is a general trade bookshop that serves as the hub for readings and other literary events in the community. For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.

