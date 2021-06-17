Somerset defeats Richmond in 11, 7-5

The Richmond Flying Squirrels walked away with a 7-5 loss against the Somerset Patriots in 11 innings Wednesday night at TD Bank Ballpark.

Richmond (21-17) came from behind to score four runs in three consecutive innings after trailing 3-0 in the fourth before Somerset (24-13) tied the game in the ninth to force extras.

In the eleventh inning, Donny Sands hit a walk-off, two run homer to left field to send Somerset the win. It was his third homer against the Flying Squirrels in the first two games of the series.

Somerset jumped ahead early with a three-run fourth inning. Diego Castillo smacked an RBI single to score the first run. Donny Sands added an RBI groundout and a base hit from Dermis Garcia that plated a run pushed the Patriots forward, 3-0.

The Flying Squirrels answered in the fifth with an RBI double from Andy Sugilio that scored David Villar to move the score to 3-1. Sugilio is now 4-for-7 in the current series with two multi-hit games and two doubles.

In the sixth, Frankie Tostado shot a two-RBI single into left field that scored Bruce Maxwell and Vince Fernandez to tie the game, 3-3. Tostado has gathered six RBIs over his last four games.

In the seventh inning, Maxwell zipped an RBI single off Patriots right-hander Michael Gomez that scored Simon Whiteman from second base and captured the lead for the Flying Squirrels at 4-3.

Somerset tied the game, 4-4, in the bottom of the ninth to force extra innings off an RBI double from Isiah Gilliam off Richmond reliever Jose Marte with two outs.

The Flying Squirrels took back the lead, 5-4, in the 10th on an RBI single from Villar for his third hit of the game.

Patriots pinch hitter Max Burt tied the game up, 5-5, with an RBI double in the bottom half of the tenth with Frank Rubio (Loss, 1-2) on the mound.

Richmond starter Caleb Kilian collected nine strikeouts against the Patriots, a new season-high while with Richmond and the most strikeouts for a Richmond starter this season. He finished his outing retiring 10 straight Somerset batters.

Kilian worked 7.0 innings total, allowing a career-high three runs on a career-high seven hits.

In his Double-A debut, Somerset starter Luis Medina racked up 10 strikeouts over 5.2 innings while allowing three runs off five hits.

Game three of the series between Richmond and Somerset is Thursday night with a first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. Left-hander Ken Waldichuk will make his Double-A debut for the Patriots opposed by right-hander Sean Hjelle (3-1, 3.51) for the Flying Squirrels.

The Flying Squirrels are back at The Diamond for a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies from June 29-July 4. Tickets for the upcoming homestand go on sale starting Thursday at 9 a.m. Tickets will be available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.

