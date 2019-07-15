Somebody needs to leave

“If somebody has a problem with our country, if somebody doesn’t want to be in our country, they should leave.”

Fair point.

A counter to that point: what if the problem that we have with our country is, we think it can be better?

Better than, for example, having our chief spokesperson tweet, and then double-down in comments to the press, to the effect that congressional critics who happen to be persons of color can go back to wherever they came from?

Do we still have to leave, if we don’t think we just have to accept that the President thinks it’s OK to tell people who criticize him who happen to be persons of color to go back to Africa?

It’s to the point that some of us find ourselves pining for the days when the racism was thinly veiled.

This is the battle right now.

Sadly, unfortunately.

A minority, a loud minority, but still, a minority, wants a return to the 1950s social order – white, Anglo-Saxon, Protestant, straight, male.

If that doesn’t describe you, then you are, and Lindsey Graham said it directly today, a “communist.”

And our President has your marching orders: leave.

Another counter to the point: what if, if you don’t like diversity, of opinion, of people, experiences, what if you leave?

Column by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google