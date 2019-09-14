Some smoke detectors need to be rechecked

The Harrisonburg Fire Department is encouraging residents to double check their smoke and carbon monoxide alarms after it was found that some sold were not tested by Underwriters Laboratories.

UL is an independent science safety company, whose rigorous testing is considered the standard for safety, including smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms. None of the smoke alarms distributed by the Harrisonburg Fire Department were on the list of those needing to be checked.

The alarms needing to be checked include:

3 Pack Fire Alarms Smoke Detector Battery Operated with Photoelectric Sensor and Silence Button, Travel Portable Smoke Alarms by vitowell

Alert Pro 10 Year Battery Smoke Detector Fire Alarm Photoelectric Sensor by Alert Pro

2 Pack 9V Battery Operated Smoke Detector and Fire Alarm with Photoelectric Sensor, Easy to Install with Test Button by Lecoolife

2 Pack Photoelectric Smoke and Fire Alarm & Detector, Battery-Operated (Not Hardwired) Smoke and Fire Detector with Test Button (9V Battery Included) by vitowell

Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector with Display, Battery Operated Smoke CO Alarm Detector by BQQZHZ

Combination Photoelectric Smoke Alarm and Carbon Monoxide Detector, Protect Your Home from Fire and Gas Leaks, Even When You’re Away, 9V Battery Operated (Two Pack) by Lecoolife

2 Pack Photoelectric Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector, 9V Battery Operated Combination Fire Alarm and CO Detector by vitowell

Elvicto 2 Pack Photoelectric Smoke Detector Sealed-in 10 Year Lithium, Battery-Operated Fire Alarm for Home by Elvicto

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Combo, with Sound Warning and Number Display Battery Powered Smoke CO Alarm Detector by ARIKON

Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector with Display, Battery Operated Travel Portable Fire CO Alarm for Home and Kitchen by vitowell

Lecoolife 2 Pack Smoke Detector Fire Alarm Built-in 10 Year Sealed Battery with Photoelectric Sensor by Lecoolife

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarm Combo Detector – Photoelectric Battery Operated by Alert Pro

Carbon Monoxide Alarm Detector with Digital LCD Display and Voice Warning – Battery powered by Alert Plus

Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector with Display, Battery Operated Smoke CO Alarm Detector by BQQZHZ

Elvicto Smoke Combination Photoelectric Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector 10 Year Battery Operated, Travel Portable Fire and Co Alarm for Home, Kitchen by Elvicto

2 Pack Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Battery Operated, Travel Portable Photoelectric Fire & CO Alarm for Home, Kitchen by vitowell

Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector Alarm Digital Display for Travel Home Bedroom and Kitchen 9V Battery Operated by BQQZHZ

Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector, Smoke Co Alarm for Home Bedroom Travel Portable by BQQZHZ

Elvicto Combination Photoelectric Smoke & Carbon Monoxide Detector 10 Year Battery Operated, Travel Portable Fire and Co Alarm for Home, Kitchen by Elvicto

Combination Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Detector, Battery Operated Combo Photoelectric Portable Fire & CO Alarm for Travel, Home and Kitchen by vitowell

Sunnec Carbon Monoxide Alarm w/ Voice Warning, CO Alarm Detector w/Digital Displ by Sunnec

Combination Smoke Alarm and Carbon Monoxide Detector 10 Year Battery Operated for Home Bedroom Travel with Test Silence Button by Lecoolife

Carbon Monoxide Detector CO Alarm Detector with LCD Digital Display Battery Operated, White, 1-Pack by modaao

Residents with questions regarding their smoke alarms or carbon monoxide alarms, or in need of assistance with their alarms, can contact the Harrisonburg Fire Department at (540) 432-7703.