Some numbers from Virginia’s 52-50 win over #7 Duke
10: Obviously, the number of blocks recorded by Virginia’s Jay Huff. The most at UVA since Ralph Sampson had 10 in a game in 1979. Tied for second-most in a single game in UVA history. (Ralph had 12 in a game, also in 1979.) Most by an ACC player since 2014. Third ACC player in 20 players with 10 blocks in a game. First player in 20 years with 10 blocks in a game against a Top 10 team.
9-1: Virginia’s record in its last 10 games.
1-8, 4-6, 3-6, 2-9, 5-5: The ACC records of Virginia Tech, Syracuse, N.C. State, Pitt and Clemson since the weekend of Jan. 25-26. Tech and N.C. State (at 5-3) were each a game ahead of Virginia (4-4) in the ACC entering that weekend. Syracuse (6-3) was a game and a half ahead of Virginia. Pitt (4-4) and Clemson (4-4) were tied with Virginia entering that weekend’s games.
7-1: Virginia’s record in games decided by three points or less.
5-0: Virginia’s record in games decided by three points or less since Feb. 11.
113, 52: Points surrendered by Duke in losses at Wake Forest (on Tuesday) and at Virginia (on Saturday).
101, 50: Points scored by Duke in those losses.
15, 10: Turnovers for Virginia, turnovers for Duke.
10, 3: Points off turnovers for Virginia, points off turnovers for Duke.
12-of-24, 9-of-26: Virginia shooting at the rim, Duke shooting at the rim.
0: Number of times Duke had been held below 66 points this season prior to Saturday night.
.794: Duke’s points per possession Saturday night, a season-low. (Previous season low: .850 points per possession in Duke’s 68-66 win over Kansas in November.)
114: My heart rate (as measured by my Apple Watch) after Huff’s 10th block with five seconds left. (Compared to my resting heart rate on Saturday of 50.)
Story by Chris Graham
