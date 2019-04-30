Solo homers, solid pitching lift Richmond Flying Squirrels in opener

Jalen Miller, Heath Quinn, and Johneshwy Fargas each hit a solo home run to help the Richmond Flying Squirrels edge the Bowie Baysox, 3-2, on Monday at Prince George’s Stadium.

With the game tied at two in the top of the ninth, Fargas crushed a solo shot off Bowie (5-19) right-hander Pedro Araujo (Loss, 0-1) to put Richmond (9-12) in front.

Right-hander Sam Wolff (Save, 2) tossed a perfect ninth inning to secure the win and earn the save.

The Baysox started the scoring with a run in the second inning against right-hander Logan Webb. With two outs, Preston Palmeiro doubled and later scored on a single from Alexis Torres to give the Baysox a 1-0 lead.

Miller tied the game with a solo blast in the third, his team-leading fifth home run of the season. Miller has now homered in back-to-back games for the second time this season.

Webb struck out three of the last four batters he faced to set a new career high with 10 strikeouts. The right-hander allowed just one run over six innings while scattering six hits and issuing zero walks to register Richmond’s second quality start this season. Over his last 11.0 innings, Webb has 19 strikeouts and one walk.

Richmond retook the lead in the eighth on Quinn’s homer, his first at the Double-A level. Quinn finished the game 1-for-3 to extend his hitting streak to a season-best four games.

Connor Overton (Win, 2-0) tossed a scoreless seventh inning but allowed the tying run to score in the bottom of the eighth. T.J. Nichting led off the inning with a single and eventually scored on a sacrifice fly by Zach Jarrett to tie the game at 2-2.

Fargas’ go-ahead home run in the ninth gave Richmond its second consecutive three-homer game and third of the season.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Bowie Baysox on Tuesday at Prince George’s Stadium, when left-hander Conner Menez (1-1, 1.31 ERA) starts for Richmond against Bowie right-hander Marcos Molina (0-3, 3.63). First pitch is set for 11:05 a.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup presented by Air Force Reserve at 10:35.

