Soliman shoots UNCG past Liberty, 58-53

Published Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, 3:14 pm

Last season, UNCG’s Nadine Soliman hit a game-winning three-pointer at the final buzzer to defeat Liberty.

On Thursday, Soliman again played a leading role in her team’s victory over the Lady Flames, posting 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 58-53 triumph at the Vines Center.

Soliman tallied eight of her points during the fourth quarter, helping UNCG improve to 3-2 in a back-and-forth battle which featured nine ties and six lead changes.

Liberty falls to 1-4 with its fourth straight setback. Three of those losses have been home setbacks to SoCon opponents and three of the defeats have come by five points or fewer.

During its annual 11 a.m. Education Day game, the Lady Flames shot a season-low 31.7 percent (19-of-60) from the field, including just 12.5 percent (2-of-16) from three-point range.

