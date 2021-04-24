Solid pitching effort lifts Coastal Carolina past Liberty, 2-0

Published Saturday, Apr. 24, 2021, 4:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers topped the Liberty Flames, 2-0, Saturday afternoon at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium.

Chanticleers pitchers Nick Parker and Daniel Kreuzer combined to hold the Flames to five hits in the contest.

Liberty pitchers Nick Willard and Mason Meyer matched the Coastal Carolina duo for most of the contest, combining to allow two runs on eight hits.

Coastal Carolina designated hitter BT Riopelle hit his sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning.

With the victory, Coastal Carolina evens the series at a game apiece. Liberty falls to 26-10 on the year. Coastal Carolina improves to 19-14.

Related

Comments