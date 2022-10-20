Solana crypto price prediction – Is carbon friendly crypto, IMPT on course to pump 40x faster!

Beginner or experienced, in the crypto space, every investor needs to be on the lookout for the next big project that speaks profit. Solana has been in the news for quite some time in the past and was referred to as one of the top crypto investments to buy on Reddit. Solana is one of the most promising ecosystems, which offers a fast, effective, and secure blockchain minus the transaction fees. But despite the potential of the Web3.0 project, SOL is constantly showing a downward trend.

This stirs up the question of whether Solana still has the potential to grow in the coming months or if this is just the news of the past because of new projects like IMPT. IMPT is changing the course of the crypto landscape by merging blockchain technology with sustainability like carbon credits.

This article will focus on the future potential of SOL and the alternatives like IMPT.io that are grabbing the attention of investors worldwide.

Solana (SOL) overview

Known as the “next Ethereum,” Solana is one of the fastest blockchains that supports a plethora of projects spanning NFTs, DeFi, and more. Solana has been in the market for two years and has faced quite a lot of ups and downs when its price is concerned. SOL holders expect the coin’s to be strengthened in the coming few years, although the short-term predictions indicate just the opposite.

Solana cryptocurrency forecast

As the global crypto market took on a bearish sentiment, the Solana price also dumped over 3% and is facing considerable sell-side pressure. The broader market blues have been affecting the Solana price for the last six weeks and it has been trading within a tight range. In the last month, SOL prices mostly stayed below the 50-level, which indicates higher pressure from the bears in the market. Although the CFM indicator suggests that the inflows are continuing despite the bearish sentiment in the market, the volatility in the SOL prices is still on the decline.

Year Minimum Price Maximum Price 2022 $27.20 $38.32 2023 $46.88 $56.01 2024 $61.80 $73.50 2025 $76.34 $89.18

At certain times, regardless of the bearish narrative in the crypto market, the contribution aleof whs and large entities often plays in the favour of the altcoins. However, in terms of Solana, the Stablecoin Total Supply is held by the Whales, which has also influenced the long-term downfall.

Although it might seem like Solana is a worthwhile investment, it is highly insecure and only boasts about 1000 validators in total. For investors that are aiming for a high-risk, high-reward asset, Solana might be a good fit for their portfolio.

IMPT.io – a promising newcomer in the crypto world

As well-known cryptocurrencies like Solana are going down constantly despite showing quite a lot of potential in the past, many new projects are emerging in the market. One such promising one is IMPT.io, which focuses on making the world greener by supporting eco-friendly projects with the help of blockchain. This new crypto project collaborated with more than 10,000 brands all over the world that support different sustainable projects by limiting their carbon footprint.

IMPT allows users to acquire carbon credits either by purchasing them from the marketplace or by getting them through shopping from the brands IMPT is in partnership with. Moreover, the experts in the market have estimated that the market will expand to more than a trillion dollars by the end of this year.

The IMPT has also raised over $2 million in just a week after its presale commenced, which is a clear indication that the token is set to pump 40x faster than other cryptos in the same category. Moreover, the project also boasts some strong fundamentals that promise to keep the interest of the investors alive even after the presale. IMPT is also set to build a decentralised market on the Ehereum blockchain that will focus on carbon credits. Users can take advantage of trading these credits along with the option to get rewards and earn money through them.

Top 3 reasons why IMPT is going to be the next big thing in the crypto market

The following are the most undeniable reasons why IMPT might face significant growth in the next few months and is possibly going to dominate the market amidst the crypto winter.

IMPT focuses on sustainability

With IMPT, the project has introduced an combining eco-friendliness with blockchain technologys by combining eco-friendliness with blockchain technology. IMPT might be the ideal choice for investors that are seeking an eco-friendly project in the crypto space with long-term benefits. The project revolves around the idea of reducing the carbon footprint and, by that, having an impact on the environment. Users will be rewarded with a number of incentives once they join IMPT.io and support the cause.

A successful presale

Presales tell a lot about the success potential of a certain coin, and IMPT is checking all the boxes in this matter. The coin has raised over $4 million in just over a week since the presale started and stands at roughly $6 million. According to experts, the decentralised carbon credit platform is on course to reach its hard cap by the end of the presale comfortably at this pace. While in the 1st phase of the presale, the IMPT coin is up to $0.018, it is soon to rise to $0.023, and $0.028 in the upcoming phases.

Potential growth

Although IMPT is making the headlines for its presale success, investors are taking an interest in the project for good reasons. The significance of IMPT is already predetermined, which makes it evident why investors are considering an energy-efficient crypto today.

Conclusion

Due to the obvious volatility in the market, the price prediction of any coin, including Solana, is not completely reliable. Make sure you do your own research before investing in a digital asset.