Software versus hardware-based data protection methods

Published Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, 2:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Data threats are all over, and they spiral daily. Therefore, businesses and other organizations should use Nakivo VMware backup and other solutions to protect their data. Fortunately, you have many available options to safeguard your data. One way of doing so is encryption. Deploying end-to-end coding ensures that no hacker in between the sender and receiver intercepts your information. The reason is that it codes the messages, thus making them unreadable while in transit. Thus, hackers would need an encryption key to access the data even if they stole it.

The market offers different coding options. For example, you can use soft-ware and hard-ware based remedies to safeguard your valuable details. However, they have different capabilities you need to evaluate before deploying them. Keep reading this post to discover how these two methods could assist you in your data protection.

Software Solutions

We start with software solutions. This method utilizes software to encode your information. For instance, Microsoft has a tool you can use for Windows. Its BitLocker drive encryption tool is excellent for computers and mobile device gadgets. This protection method’s power lies in its password strength and security. It works using a special algorithm that scrambles information while writing it on a disk. Also, it decodes it when it is read from the disk.

Benefits

It’s cheaper to execute this protection method. So, many developers love it because they don’t need extra software or hardware to run it.

Shortcomings

This security approach is beneficial only if the device you are using it on is secure. It loses its protection power when online crooks hack your device’s password.

Additionally, it shares your device’s processor resources. The problem here arises because the sharing slows down your machine when it’s coding or decoding data. Opening or closing encrypted files also take longer.

Hardware Solutions

Hardware coding is another security option you can use to protect your information. It requires stand-alone processing hardware and space devoted to encrypting and verifying information when using it. This method is popular with mobile gadgets. This tech depends on special keys to code and decode data. The coding processors of these gadgets generate the keys randomly. Modern mobile devices have replaced conventional passwords because they include biometric logins, such as fingerprints.

Benefits

This method is safer than its software counterpart since its coding processes don’t depend on the gadget. Therefore, it becomes more difficult for hackers to break into the gadget. This separation makes decoding and coding processes faster because they don’t consume the device’s processing resources.

Shortcomings

Using a hardware solution is costlier than its software option because it needs a dedicated storage space. For example, Microsoft’s Bitlocker comes free with its newest editions, thus making it cheaper than hardware solutions. Second, it’s challenging to access your data when its hardware processor breaks down.

Settling the Debate

So, how do we settle the hard and soft debate when both of them have their unique strengths and weaknesses? For example, using software coding is more comfortable and convenient, although it’s slower. Inversely, implementing a hardware tool is faster, but it’s more expensive because you will need a stand-alone processing space.

As you can see, settling for one option over another is challenging and depends on different unique factors a user prioritizes. Evaluate factors such as backup space and how these options impact performance and resources before choosing them. Always consider data safety before choosing one method over another. Lastly, don’t forget to factor in how long you want to maintain the data in their encrypted form. If you sit down and analyze these factors carefully, you will be better positioned to know which solution to use when and why.

There you have our comparative analysis of hardware and software encryption methods. Hopefully, it will help you choose the right solution for your business.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments