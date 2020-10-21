SoCon, VMI announce eight-game spring 2021 football schedule

Published Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, 3:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Southern Conference spring football schedule will kick off on Saturday, Feb. 20, with VMI competing in eight league contests over nine weeks.

Ticket information for VMI’s four home games will be announced at a later date.

The Keydets begin the SoCon slate on the road at Chattanooga on Feb. 20 before their home opener against ETSU on Feb. 27. Following a road trip to Western Carolina a week later, VMI will then host Mercer on March 13 at Foster Stadium.

VMI will play a road contest at Samford on March 20 before returning home to face Furman on March 27. The Keydets then travel to Spartanburg, S.C., to face Wofford on April 3.

Following a bye on April 10, the regular season will end eventfully on April 17 with a rivalry matchup against The Citadel, whom the Keydets defeated a year ago for the first time since 2002 to snap a 12-game losing streak and bring the Silver Shako back to Lexington.

Full broadcast schedules will be announced later, but all nine schools’ home games will air on either ESPN3 or ESPN+ if not selected for a national or regional broadcast.

For the full composite league schedule, visit www.SoConSports.com.

Saturday, Feb. 20 – at Chattanooga

Saturday, Feb. 27 – ETSU

Saturday, Mar. 6 – at Western Carolina

Saturday, Mar. 13 – MERCER

Saturday, Mar. 20 – at Samford

Saturday, Mar. 27 – FURMAN

Saturday, Apr. 3 – at Wofford

Saturday, Apr. 17 – THE CITADEL

Saturday, Apr. 24 – FCS Playoffs

Related

Comments