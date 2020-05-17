Social workers tackle teletherapy to address mental health needs during COVID-19 lockdowns

Published Sunday, May. 17, 2020, 3:15 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Social workers in Virginia remain underrecognized for their frontline heroism in supporting families and individuals experiencing mental health crises due to COVID-19 fallout, according to Debra Riggs, executive director of the Virginia chapter of the National Association of Social Workers.

“It seems apropos that National Mental Health Awareness Month is in May during the possible peak of the pandemic across Virginia, since social workers statewide are seeing increasing mental health needs,” says Riggs. “They are especially focused on helping vulnerable populations such as children, older adults, people with disabilities, and the chronically mentally ill.

“Many people don’t understand what social workers do, but social workers make up the largest behavioral health profession in the country, and each day thousands of them form a nearly invisible frontline battalion—often at great risk themselves–to help Virginians fight through the war on COVID-19,” she continues. “Frankly, they manage crises every day, regardless of a pandemic, since they deal with everything from addiction to trauma to abuse in our schools, hospitals, you name it!”

Social workers also have been key to expanding access to mental health services. Thanks to advocacy efforts by NASW, its Virginia Chapter, and their allies, federal and state officials have loosened telehealth regulations to enable more people to receive mental health services from video-based, and as of May 1, audio-only devices such as smartphones and landlines.

In addition, NASW Virginia is calling for the state to address the serious shortage of personal protective equipment for social workers—some of whom work in high-risk facilities or homes—and to emphasize to employers that they cannot legally direct social workers to choose between working in unsafe conditions or be fired.

“Social workers should contact NASW Virginia at 804-204-1339 if they are asked to work either with inadequate safety equipment or under threat of dismissal or discipline due to questions about on-the-job safety,” says Riggs. “We want the public to know that social workers are part of the courageous brigade of health providers trained to assist them, and we want government officials to ensure social workers receive more regulatory, operational, and financial support to properly address mental health conditions emerging as a result of isolation, lost jobs, and other COVID-19 outcomes.”

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments