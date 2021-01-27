Social media platforms in 2021

With evolving technology, connectivity needs are emerging where smartphones come into action. Approximately one-third of the world’s population are smartphone users; mobile applications are required in abundance. If you wonder how to create a social media platform in 2021, I highly recommend you to read this article written by Aimprosoft’s experts in social app development.

Social media platforms are continuously evolving with modern mobile technologies. Due to simplicity, customization features, and privacy, people spend more time on these platforms and become a permanent part of their lives. With the increasing number of mobile users, there are approximately 2.7 billion social media users. If you are curious to know how you can build an app like Pinterest, you can go through this article by Aimprosoft because it’ll tell you how you can create an excellent social platform. This article discusses the different social media platforms, along with their statistics and forecasts. Also you can check an article about social media apps development – it tells how to reduce costs and avoid some risks.

Difference between social media apps and social media platform

Social media apps and social media platforms seem to be one of the same things, but this is not

the case. They are different cases and serve distinct purposes. The main difference is that social media platforms are used to transmit data, and communications are done using channels. Social media applications are a platform used for contact with each other and a two-way communication model.

Social media describes a platform that uses technology, which adds a flexibility component to publish digital contents that allow users to interact, share, and consume the data. Anyone can develop social media apps. New social media apps like Fox new etc., broadcast their digital content, and any organization can publish their content on social media.

In simple language, a social media platform is a website version of the app. Social media platforms provide people with easy and quick access to social media. However, it does not allow the user to take advantage of the full potential of social media. It is only profitable for people who need to use it for quick work.

A social media app, on the other hand, is unique software designed for smart devices. It offers a wide range of features and is more simple to use. Using a social media app is better if you have to use social media for the long term. For instance, twitter.com is a social media platform, while the Twitter app is a social media app.

Investment attractiveness of social media platforms

Social media platforms tend to attract a lot of users. There was a time 15 years ago when there was merely five percent of adults on social media. Now, almost 70 percent of adults are active on social media. According to a study conducted in 2019, around 45 percent of the entire population is present on some social media. This figure is only expected to increase with time.

Moreover, 2018 revealed that the revenues from social media came out to be 51.3 billion dollars. The CAGR is said to reach 10.5 percent per year hence positioning at the third position in advertising.

As the number of users increases on numerous social media platforms, more companies are approaching to invest in them. Moreover, social media provides a significant number of ways for companies to attract customers. Hence, social media is considered to be a great place for marketing investors.

One of the reasons for social media being a great place for investment is because you do not need to pay any money to create your business profile. If you have good-quality content to provide to the users, then advertising campaigns are not that necessary.

Moreover, many people take the help of social media platforms when they need assistance in buying any product. This means that there is a great chance user will consider your account. Hence, it is pretty easy to raise awareness about your business.

Through social media, you can directly reach out to potential customers. It involves better communication between providers and consumers. You can engage with the audience when they comment on your social media content. This makes the user feel more respected. Keeping in mind the above benefits and more provided by social apps, people focus on investing in social media.

Conclusion

The information given above is evident that social media platforms are remunerative. Not only are they great for entertainment and personal use, but they also play a significant role in advertising and marketing. Whether a small business or large, it has something to offer to everyone.

Story by Maxim Ivanov

