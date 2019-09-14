Soccer: VMI falls on the road at Loyola, 2-0

Published Friday, Sep. 13, 2019, 11:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Playing the first of three straight road games, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 2-0 score to host Loyola Maryland Friday night at the Ripley Athletic Complex in Baltimore.

Despite keeping pace with the Greyhounds in the second half in shot attempts, the Keydets (1-5) were unable to recover from two Loyola goals during the half to allow the Greyhounds the 2-0 victory.

Loyola outshot the Keydets 13-5 in the first half to control the pace of the game but were unable to get any shots past VMI keeper Noelle Heilpern.

The shots started to connect for the Greyhounds early in the second half, however, when Ariel Tillman scored in the 48th minute (47:30) off assists from Sarah Bayer and Beth Eversman for the game-winning goal. Twenty minutes later, Loyola again attacked and scored on a Sarah Bayer goal assisted by Tillman to give the Greyhounds a security goal.

VMI sophomore Whitney Edwards-Roberson led the Keydets with three shots during the game while a host of others took solo shots including Maggie Beckman, Natalie Carpenter, Sam Franklin, Marilyn Cardenas, Melanie Rodriguez, Maria Vargas and Abby Dent.

Heilpern recorded four saves in the loss while Loyola goalie Paige Sim earned the win without a save.

The Keydets return to action Sunday with a game at Howard at 1 p.m. in Washington, D.C.