Soccer: VMI faces Radford in nonconference matchup Thursday

Published Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019, 5:56 pm

VMI AthleticsAFP editor Chris Graham calls the action on ESPN+ as the VMI women’s soccer team returns to Patchin Field to face Radford University Thursday at 4 p.m. in Lexington.

Four different Keydets have scored this season with all coming in the 4-0 victory over Delaware State last week. In the match Whitney Edwards-Roberson, Kiley Cropper, Maria Vargas and Maggie Beckman all recorded their first goals of the young season.

VMI went scoreless in its defeats to Hampton and American in recent contests.

Freshman goalie Noelle Heilpern has played three complete games allowing just three goals and has six saves to her credit.

About the Highlanders (3-1, 0-0 Big South)

Former Big South rival Radford enters the contest with a 3-1 record on the year with wins over Appalachian State, Mount St. Mary’s and East Carolina and a tough 2-1 loss at the hands of Elon last weekend.

Nelia Perez leads the Highlanders with three goals on the year with Gabi Paupst contributing two. Nicole Ray and Kayla Thomas each have one.

ESPN+
https://www.espn.com/watch?id=1ad8fc05-4913-45e2-9a8b-5ef58cf74394

Live Stats
http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=270880



