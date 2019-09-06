Soccer: VMI comes up short in 1-0 home loss to Radford

The VMI women’s soccer team came up empty on several good scoring opportunities as visiting Radford departed Lexington with a 1-0 victory over the Keydets Thursday afternoon at Patchin Field.

The teams were evenly matched until the 22nd minute (21:35) when Radford’s Brianna Oliver recovered a loose ball at the top of VMI’s box and shot it into the lower left corner for the game-winning goal. The VMI defenders got a leg on the ball to dispossess it but Oliver recovered it before the defenders could clear it to safety.

The Keydets (1-3) were ultimately outshot by a 20-11 margin, but 14 of the Highlanders’ shots came in the second half as the first half was an evenly matched battle.with six shots apiece. VMI goalie Noelle Heilpern kept busy all afternoon by recording eight saves in the loss.

VMI’s Natalie Carpenter finished the game with four shot attempts to lead the Keydets while freshman Maggie Beckman had two shots. Whitney Edwards-Roberson, Sam Franklin, Julianne Knoblett, Sam Fee and Maria Vargas were also given shot opportunities. Radford goalie Courtenay Kaplan earned three saves in her win.

Radford’s Nicole Ray logged four shot attempts for the Highlanders while Gabi Paupst and Alexeis Kimos each recorded three.

The Keydets return to action Sunday with a 1 p.m. kick against East Carolina at Patchin Field.





