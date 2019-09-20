Soccer: VMI battles Davidson to scoreless draw
Denying a bevy of Davidson shot attempts throughout regulation and two overtime periods, the VMI women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 draw with the host Wildcats Thursday night in Davidson, North Carolina.
The Keydets (1-6-1, 0-0) managed to keep 21 Davidson shot attempts out of the net, including eight that required saves from VMI keeper Noelle Heilpern.
Freshman midfielder Sam Fee led the Keydets with two shots, including one on frame, while sophomores Maria Vargas and Gabby Criscione each tallied one shot attempt.
Davidson’s Hailey Braemer led the Wildcats (5-3-1) with five shots throughout the game with Sabine Chandler and Cameron France both recording two apiece.
A physical match, the game featured a combined 40 fouls between the teams and two yellow cards apiece.
VMI returns to action Sunday with its final non-conference match of the year when Liberty visits Lexington for a 1 p.m. dual at Patchin Field.
