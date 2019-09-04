Soccer: UVA’s Ordonez named ACC Offensive Player Of The Week

Diana Ordonez, a freshman on the sixth-ranked UVA women’s soccer team, has been named the ACC Offensive Player of the Week.

Ordonez helped the Cavaliers to an undefeated week with wins over East Carolina and No. 12 West Virginia. The freshman scored two goals in each match, including the game-winning goal against the Mountaineers in Sunday afternoon’s match. For the week, Ordonez tallied four goals on nine shots with five of her shots on frame.

The freshman currently leads the ACC in goals scored this season (8) and points (18). She has scored multiple goals in three of the four matches this season for the Cavaliers.

Virginia will return to action on Thursday (Sept. 5) when the Cavaliers host No. 13 Georgetown in a 7 p.m. match at Klöckner Stadium. The contest will be broadcast on ACC Network.

