Soccer: UVA’s Alex Spaanstra named to MAC Hermann Trophy watch list

Published Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, 11:47 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA junior forward Alexa Spaanstra has been named to the MAC Hermann Trophy Watch List.

The MAC Hermann Trophy, presented by World Wide Technology, is the most prestigious individual award in college soccer and is presented annually to the most outstanding male and female players of the year.

This year’s award was pushed back to accommodate the seasons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Winners will be announced May 27 at the 2021 MAC Hermann Trophy Press Conference and Banquet taking place at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis, Mo.

A three-year starter for the Cavaliers, Spaanstra is a three-time All-ACC selection and has been named to the ACC Championships All-Tournament team all three seasons. She was a 2018 United Soccer Coaches All-Region selection as a freshman.

Spaanstra has tallied 18 goals and 20 assists in her career, including five game-winning goals.

In a shortened season this fall, she tallied six goals and a pair of assists while playing in eight matches.

The MAC Hermann Trophy Watch Lists are compiled by members of the United Soccer Coaches Men’s and Women’s NCAA Division I All-America committees.

Fifteen semifinalists will be named for both the men’s and women’s MAC Hermann Trophy at the end of April based on voting by Division I coaches and from those candidates, three finalists will be determined for the coveted award.

Related

Comments