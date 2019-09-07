Soccer: Second-half goal lifts Duquesne 1-0 over VMI

The VMI men’s soccer team had a scoreless battle with Duquesne University for nearly the first 57 minutes of the game Saturday, but fell 1-0 in non-conference action.

Eric Zech broke the scoreless tie with 56:56 left on the game clock on a double assist from Zach Hall and Carter Breen.

VMI sophomore keeper Broden Schull made eight saves to keep the Keydets in the game.

The Dukes held advantages in total shots (20-8), shots on goal (9-4) and corner kicks (13-2). Robbie McKelvey made four saves for Duquesne (2-0-1).

VMI (0-3) is back in action this Wednesday at Longwood University in more non-conference play.





