Soccer: Schull saves 11, but VMI falls 1-0 at Liberty

Published Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019, 8:56 am

VMI AthleticsVMI sophomore goalkeeper Broden Schull made 11 saves Tuesday evening, but the Liberty University men’s soccer team came away with a 1-0 victory in non-conference play.

The Flames out-shot the Keydets 19-3 in the first half, but nine Schull stops kept the hosts off the scoreboard and the game was tied after the first 45 minutes.

Liberty scored the game’s only goal at the 49:28 mark, as Musa Morris took a feed from Seth Clark and found the back of the net. Neither team converted the rest of the game, although Liberty goalie Danny Cordero was forced to make a save with 13 seconds left to preserve the shutout and keep the contest from heading to overtime.

The Flames (3-3) held edges of 30-8 in shots and 10-0 in corner kicks. Liberty defeated VMI 5-0 last fall.

VMI (0-6) hosts Saint Peter’s Saturday at noon in more non-conference play.



