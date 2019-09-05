Soccer: ODU unbeaten after 2-1 double OT win vs. Longwood

The ODU women’s soccer team (3-0-1) remained unbeaten after a 2-1 double-overtime victory over Longwood (1-3-0) on Thursday afternoon at the ODU Soccer Complex.

Thursday’s match was moved up five hours due to Hurricane Dorian.

“We were a little bit sluggish, but I have to credit Longwood, they played a great game,” said ODU head coach Angie Hind. “It wasn’t the prettiest of games, but that was a very pretty finish. I’m pleased with our team, we got the win but we certainly had to work really hard for it.”

After a scoreless first half, ODU’s Amanda Nhek put the Monarchs on the scoreboard first with her fourth goal in as many games in the 65th minute. Malia Mariano was credited with the assist.

The Lady Lancers tied the match in the 79th minute, when Sydni Greaves scored off a Kylie Cahill pass.

After a tied 90 minutes of action, Old Dominion held a 16-6 advantage for shots attempted.

In the second overtime session, it was Allie Brimmer who drilled a set piece into the back of the Longwood net in the 108th minute to lift the Monarchs to a 2-1 victory on Thursday in Norfolk.

For the match, ODU outshot LU 20-9 and held a 5-4 advantage for corner kicks. Old Dominion’s Kasey Perry had five saves in goal for the Monarchs.

ODU is now 8-0-3 in their last 11 regular season matches.





