Soccer: No. 6 UVA hosts Radford to open home stand

No. 6 UVA (4-0) will begin a three-game home stand at Klöckner Stadium on Tuesday night (Sept. 17) when it hosts in-state foe Radford at 7 p.m.

The match is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start and will air live on ACCNX.

Tuesday night’s game will broadcast live ACCNX which streams via the ESPN App and is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.