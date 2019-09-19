Soccer: No. 5 UVA hosts NC State in ACC action on Friday

No. 5 UVA (5-0, 1-0 ACC) resumes ACC play on Friday night when the ‘Hoos host NC State (4-1-1, 1-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium. The match is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will air live on ACCNX.

Game Coverage

ACCNX streams via the ESPN App and is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

Promotions

The first 1,000 fans will receive a Virginia soccer scarf. Gates to Klöckner Stadium open at 6 p.m.

Friday’s match will serve as a Sabre Rewards night for students.