Soccer: No. 4 UVA closes homestand with William & Mary Thursday

The No. 4 UVA women’s soccer team (6-0-0) closes out its season-opening seven-match homestand on Thursday with a 7 p.m. contest against William & Mary (2-3-1) at Klöckner Stadium.

The match will be streamed on ACCNX which streams live on the ESPN app. ACCNX is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network. Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or by following the program’s official Twitter account @UVAWomenSoccer.

