Soccer: Liberty Flames fall to Delaware, 1-0

Liberty struggled on offense to develop a consistent attack as they fell to the Blue Hens 1-0.

The Flames drop to 1-4-1 while Delaware improved to 4-2.

Liberty struggled all day to generate an offensive attack and a goal late in the first half by the Blue Hens proved to be the difference maker. Delaware outshot Liberty 11-5 but the Lady Flames had quality looks on goal as three of the five shots were on target, but Delaware’s Kamryn Stablein was solid in goal making three saves on the day.

“I feel like it is the same story, different day,” coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “I thought we played well enough to win, created chances but found a way to lose the game. We are still missing that killer instinct to be able to put teams away.”

