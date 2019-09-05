Soccer: Liberty falls at George Washington, 3-2

Published Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019, 7:34 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A second-half surge of offense propelled George Washington to a 3-2 victory over Liberty on Thursday.

The game was tied going into halftime after Kasey Jamieson knotted the game at 1-1 in the 24th minute for her first career goal. George Washington came out in the second half and applied heavy pressure on Liberty’s backline as they scored two goals in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Jamieson would score her second goal against the Colonials late in the second half but the comeback came up short as GW pulled out the victory.

“We had our chances today and we just did not capitalize,” Liberty coach Lang Wedemeyer said. “Credit to George Washington for coming with more hunger in the second half. We have to find a way to regroup for a very difficult match on Sunday.”

Liberty falls to 1-3-1 this season while George Washington improves to 2-1-0.





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.