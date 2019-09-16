Soccer: Late penalty kick lifts Howard over VMI

Published Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019, 9:06 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Despite dominating the host team by a 23-13 shot count, the VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 1-0 score on a late penalty kick to Howard University Sunday afternoon at Greene Stadium in Washington, D.C.

The Keydets (1-6) outshot the Bison 10-7 in the first half and 13-6 in the second but could not find the back of the net as Howard (3-1) escaped with the win.

With just over four minutes remaining in the match, Howard’s Kendall Macauly was fouled deep in VMI territory that merited a penalty kick. Macauly snuck it past VMI keeper Noelle Heilpern for the game-winning goal and VMI could not erase the deficit in the final moments.

Sophomore Whitney Edwards-Roberson and senior Julianne Knoblett led the Keydets with five shots apiece while Natalie Carpenter, Maria Vargas and Gabby Criscione each tallied a pair.

Aleeya Sawyer, Arianna Morgan and Victoria Thornton paced the Bison with three shots apiece with Priscilla Ayalya contributing two.

Howard goalie Alayah Hightower garnered 12 saves to keep the Keydets at bay while Heilpern earned five saves in her individual loss.

The Keydets return to action Thursday to complete their three-game road swing at Davidson slated for 7 p.m. in Davidson, North Carolina. VMI will return home next weekend for a match with Liberty Sunday at 1 p.m. at Patchin Field.