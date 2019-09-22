Soccer: Late flurry lifts Liberty past VMI, 3-0

Published Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019, 5:50 pm

The VMI women’s soccer team fell by a 3-0 score to the Flames after surrendering three goals in the final 15 minutes Sunday afternoon at Patchin Field.

In the 76th minute, the Flames’ Cora Duininck got behind the Keydet defense and snuck the ball past VMI keeper Noelle Heilpern for the game-winning goal. Just a few minutes later at the 77:48 mark, the Flames again penetrated the VMI backline and earned a corner kick opportunity. Sierra Lam sailed the ball across the box to the far side goal post where Gabrielle Farrell was waiting for it and headed it into the lower left corner of the goal to put the Flames up, 2-0, with about 12 minutes left in regulation.

With about seven minutes left in the game, Lam struck a ball that hit the crossbar, bounced back and she was able to snag the rebound and take another shot that converted into an unassisted goal at the 83:11 mark of the game.

VMI (1-7-1) was led by four shots by Maria Vargas while Julianne Knoblett, Natalie Carpenter and Whitney Edwards-Roberson each tallied two attempts.The Flames tallied a total of 24 shots throughout the game led by five from Farrell and four by Lam. The Keydets totaled 13 shot attempts during the match.

The Keydets return to action Friday when they will open Southern Conference play against Mercer at 4 p.m. at Patchin Field. The game will be broadcast on ESPN3.



