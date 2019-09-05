Soccer: Duplantis scores, but VMI falls 2-1 at Asheville

Despite a second-half goal from senior Cooper Duplantis, the VMI men’s soccer team was defeated 2-1 Wednesday evening at UNC-Asheville in non-conference play.

The Bulldogs took a 2-0 lead midway through the first half, including a goal from Tyson Hichman at the 28:09 mark.

It remained a two-goal game until the Keydets struck after a free kick. With 15 minutes remaining, Duplantis found the back of the net from freshman Nadim Lissa to cut the edge to one. VMI couldn’t convert the equalizer in the game’s final minutes.

VMI sophomore Broden Schull made seven saves on the night. Jarrett Payne made four stops for the Bulldogs.

UNC-Asheville (1-1) out shot VMI 21-6, including 8-5 on goal. The Bulldogs held a 3-1 advantage in corner kicks.

VMI (0-2) travels to Pittsburgh, Pa. to face Duquesne University Saturday in another non-conference game at 11 a.m.





