Soccer: Donasiyano named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

Published Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019, 3:13 pm

Junior Irakoze Donasiyano (Roanoke, Va.) was named the ACC Men’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week as announced by the league office on Tuesday (Sept. 3). The award includes games from Aug. 30 through Sept. 1.

Donasiyano scored both goals in a 2-0, season-opening win over 2018 NCAA Tournament participant Pacific on Friday night (Aug. 30) at Klöckner Stadium. He tallied the Cavaliers’ first goal of the 2019 season in the 44th minute before putting the Cavaliers up 2-0 with his second score in the 48th minute.

The two-goal performance was the first of Donasiyano’s career and the first by a Cavalier on opening night since Tony Tchani scored twice against Portland on Sept. 4, 2009.

Donasiyano is the first Cavalier to win the award since teammate Daryl Dike shared the honor on Oct. 15 of last season.

Wake Forest’s Michael DeShields was named ACC Defensive Player of the Week.

After a victory over No. 1 Maryland on Monday night (Sept. 2) Virginia is 2-0 on the season and will return home on Saturday (Sept. 7) to take on High Point at 7 p.m.

