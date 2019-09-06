Soccer: #7 UVA hosts High Point on Saturday night

No. 7 UVA (2-0) returns home to face High Point (1-1) on Saturday night (Sept. 7) at Klöckner Stadium. The game will air on ACCNX and has a scheduled start time of 7 p.m.

Game Coverage: Saturday night’s game will air live on ACCNX which streams via the ESPN App and is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network. Links for the live stream and in-game live stats will be available on VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also follow the Virginia men’s soccer official twitter account (@UVAMenSoccer) for in-game updates.

ACC Network Information: https://virginiasports.com/sports/2019/8/28/acc-network.aspx

Game Notes

Virginia is looking to go 3-0 to open the season for the fourth time in George Gelnovatch’s tenure and first time since 2017.

Going into the weekend, the Cavaliers are one of 22 teams yet to surrender a goal this season.

Virginia and High Point will meet for the first time since 2012, a 2-1 Virginia victory at Klöckner Stadium. The two schools had previously met four times in the 1940s that included three Panther wins and a draw.

Since last season, Virginia is 8-0-1 against non-conference opponents.

Klöckner Stadium has been the home of Virginia soccer for the past 27 seasons.

Virginia has won over 80 percent of its matches at home since 1992, posting a 285-58-27 record at the facility.

Last Time Out

In the second-annual “Battle for the DMV” played at Audi Field in Washing­ton, D.C. on Monday night (Sept. 2), Vir­ginia knocked off the defending National Champion and No. 1 Team Maryland with a 2-0 victory.

Virginia used first half goals by Na­thaniel Crofts and Daryl Dike that were just one minute and 15 seconds apart beginning in the 21st minute.

The goal by Crofts was the first scored on the Terps in 611 minutes dating back to last season. The win for Virginia ended a six-game winless streak against Maryland.

It marked the second-straight season Virginia has faced the No. 1 team in the country.

Under head coach George Gel­novatch the Cavaliers improved to 5-3-4 against top-ranked teams.





