Soccer: #5 UVA hosts Minnesota on Sunday

The No. 5 UVA women’s soccer team (5-0-0) continues its homestand on Sunday hosting the Golden Gophers of Minnesota (0-3-2) in a noon match at Klöckner Stadium. It is the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Minnesota.

The match will be streamed on ACCNX which streams live on the ESPN app. ACCNX is available through participating TV providers that carry ACC Network. Fans can also follow the action through live stats linked at VirginiaSports.com or by following the program’s official Twitter account @UVAWomenSoccer.

Tickets

For all regular season home games, reserved single-game tickets can be purchased for $8 online and in advance, and $10 at the box office on game day. General admission single-game tickets are $5 online and in advance, and $8 at the box office on game day.

Soccer season tickets are only available for delivery either as mobile or print-at-home, however upon request and in person only including at the game day ticket office an option for point-of-sale paper stock printing is available for $10 per account. Fans are encouraged to take advantage of discounted single game pricing by purchasing tickets in advance and using mobile ticketing options or printing their tickets at home.





