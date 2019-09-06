Soccer: #5 UVA defeats #15 Georgetown, 2-0

Freshman Diana Ordonez (Prosper, Texas) continued her hot start as No. 5 UVA (5-0-0) posted a 2-0 victory over No. 15 Georgetown (2-2-1) on Thursday night at Klöckner Stadium.

Ordonez delivered a first-half goal before senior Meghan McCool (Glenside, Pa.) scored late in the second half to provide a cushion before the final whistle. The goal was the ninth of the season for Ordonez, while McCool’s was her fourth of the season. Rebecca Jarrett (Washington Township, N.J.) assisted on both goals.

With her goal, Ordonez has scored in all five games, making her only the second Virginia player to score in the first five games of her career. Makenzy Doniak was the first player to do so in the 2012 season.

“We expected a strong challenge tonight from Georgetown and we got it,” said Virginia head coach Steve Swanson. “This was a good win against a team that has a lot of experience. We pressed well defensively and I thought that made a big difference for us overall.”

Ordonez got the scoring started for the Cavaliers with her goal in the 10th minute. Jarrett took the ball down the right side of the field following a throw in and drove down the sideline, getting in behind the defender as she approached the box. Jarrett turned and sent a cross in to an unmarked Ordonez near the penalty mark. Ordonez got a foot on it and slipped it in for the 1-0 lead.

At the break, the Hoos held the one-goal lead on the Hoyas and held an 8-to-3 edge in shots.

McCool added the second Virginia goal off a counter following a corner by the Hoyas. Georgetown’s shot off the corner was blocked inside the six and Virginia’s clearance bounced to the feet of Jarrett at the edge of the Cavaliers’ attacking third. The sophomore gathered and raced down the field, driving to the right side of the box. She sent the cross into the middle for McCool who took the ball and turned in stride around a defender for the shot.

The Virginia defense held things in check down the stretch, preserving the shutout victory. With the win, the Cavaliers pulled even in the all-time series with the Hoyas at 2-2. Each team has won both matches played at their home stadium.

Virginia will return to action on Sunday, hosting Minnesota in a noon match at Klöckner Stadium.





