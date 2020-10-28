Soar Initiative launched to help Liberty student-athletes with branding

Liberty Athletics has launched the Soar Initiative, through which the department will look to educate and empower its 550-plus student-athletes to build and expand their personal brand.

This as the collegiate athletics world prepares to enter into the new Name, Image and Likeness era.

“Soar is a program that will enable Liberty student-athletes and future student-athletes to build and expand their personal brands in a way that capitalizes on NIL opportunities and positions them for future success,” Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw said.

“This is a vital program designed to ensure that Liberty student-athletes thrive academically, athletically, spiritually and socially.”

Soar will involve a comprehensive effort including both campus professionals and national experts who will equip Liberty student-athletes so that they can capitalize on NIL within NCAA legislation and position themselves for success.

Liberty Athletics has formed a working group headed by Tim East, Liberty’s senior associate athletics director for external operations.

The group will look to resource Liberty’s coaches and student-athletes in this important emerging area within the NCAA.

