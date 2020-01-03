Snubbed again: Ronde Barber left off Hall of Fame list

UVA Football alum Ronde Barber is not among the 15 finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020.

The list, released Friday, includes a pair of first-year eligible players, Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Reggie Wayne.

Five others – safety LeRoy Butler, wide receiver Torry Holt, linebackers Sam Mills and Zach Thomas, and defensive tackle Bryant Young – are first-time finalists.

Barber, a three-time Hall of Fame semifinalist, led the NFL in interceptions with 10 in 2001, was in the Top 10 in the league in passes defensed five times (1999, 2001, 2002, 2005), and ranks second all-time in passes defensed (197).

In his 16-year career, all with Tampa Bay, Barber was named to the Pro Bowl five times (2001, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2008), and was a first-team All-Pro in 2001, 2004 and 2005.

Story by Chris Graham

