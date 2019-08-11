SNP selects Katherine Mann for Artist-in-Residence program

Published Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, 5:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Shenandoah National Park has tapped Katherine Mann as the August Artist-in-Residence.

In her sweeping abstract paintings, Mann merges traditional Chinese and Japanese ink painting techniques with an approach rooted in Western abstractionism. Mann received her Bachelor of Arts from Brown University and Master of Fine Arts from Maryland Institute College for the Art. She has attended many other residencies including at the Virginia Center for the Creative Arts.

Mann’s residency will run through August 19, 2019. Park visitors are invited to join Mann for painting demonstrations on Thursday, August 15 between 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Skyland (mile 41.7 and 42.5 on Skyline Drive) on the outside terrace located between the registration office and dining room. On Sunday, August 18, the demonstration will be at the Dickey Ridge Visitor Center (mile 4.6 on Skyline Drive) between 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. The public presentations are free and suitable for visitors of all ages, however, there is a $30-per-vehicle entrance fee to the park which is good for seven days or use a valid Annual or Lifetime Pass.

Shenandoah National Park is a jewel among National Park Service sites and offers a distinctive array of natural, cultural, and recreational opportunities for visitors. The Artist-in-Residence program is established in numerous National Park Service sites to inspire artists to create and share art that not only motivates and encourages millions of people to visit and explore, but also helps build awareness and develop stewardship of these beautiful public lands.

“We are pleased to select an abstract painter for our Artist-in Residence Program,” Superintendent Jennifer Flynn said. “We look forward to the unique images she will create that are inspired by the surrounding beauty of Shenandoah National Park”.

Shenandoah’s Artist-in-Residence program is supported by a generous donation from the Shenandoah National Park Trust.

“Donors to the Shenandoah National Park Trust are proud to fund programs like Artist-in-Residence, which explore new opportunities to connect people with this remarkable landscape,” stated Shenandoah National Park Trust President Susan Sherman.

More information about the Artist–in-Residence program can be found on the park’s website at: https://www.nps.gov/shen/getinvolved/supportyourpark/artist-in-residence.htm

Like this: Like Loading...