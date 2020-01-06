 

Snow expected in area on Tuesday

Published Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, 2:59 pm

Photo Credit: benoitb/iStock Photo

We haven’t had much winter, specifically, snow, yet this year, but it could be coming, briefly, on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and western Virginia for Tuesday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

One to three inches of snow are expected, with locally higher amount of four inches possible in higher elevations.

Snow rates could be in the inch-per-hour range, according to the forecast.

And then this weekend: forecast highs in the mid to upper 60s.

