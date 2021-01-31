Snow covers roads in the Shenandoah Valley

Roadways throughout the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands are snow-covered Sunday morning.

Conditions are expected to deteriorate during the morning and afternoon hours as snow continues to fall. At times, heavy snowfall will also create poor visibility. The Virginia Department of Transportation urges motorists to postpone all but essential travel.

VDOT employees and contractors are using about 750 pieces of equipment to plow and treat roads throughout the 11-county Staunton District. They work around the clock in rotating 12-hour shifts. Interstates, primary roads and major secondary roads with vital emergency and public facilities, or those with high traffic volumes, are cleared first. Secondary and subdivision streets are plowed in the event of a multi-day storm, but crews focus their efforts on roads that are traveled most.

Here are the VDOT Staunton District road conditions as of 6:00 a.m. Sunday:

Interstate 64 – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties.

– Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Rockbridge and Augusta counties. Interstate 66 – Minor conditions in Warren County.

– Minor conditions in Warren County. Interstate 81 – Moderate conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties.

– Moderate conditions in Rockbridge, Augusta, Rockingham, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Primary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Minor conditions in Clarke and Warren counties.

– Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Minor conditions in Clarke and Warren counties. Secondary roads – Moderate conditions in Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah and Frederick counties. Minor conditions in Clarke and Warren counties.

For winter weather road conditions go to www.511Virginia.org, look at the orange bar on the top of the page and click on “Text Views” and then click on “Road Condition Table”. Look at the pull down box that lists all jurisdictions. In this box individual counties can be chosen to view.

On the go? Then visit VDOT’s Free Virginia 511 Tools to get your 511 app for android or iOS. Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can be accessed through its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are on site 24/7 every day of the year to assist the public. People can also call the VDOT Customer Service Center at 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623).

The Staunton District Snow Page is on the VDOT website under Travel Center Snow Emergency Pages. The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

