Snow causes outages in Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative service territory

Heavy, wet snow early Sunday has led to outages across Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative’s service region, predominantly in its southern end.

As of 1 p.m. Sunday, about 2,500 members are without power. Please find an approximation of the outages, by locality’s most affected, listed below:

Augusta 2,027

Rockingham 360

Shenandoah 88

Frederick 18

SVEC crews from all districts are working diligently, as conditions permit, to restore service to members as quickly and safely as possible. There is a chance for an outage to last an extended period of time. As restoration efforts continue, the number of outages may fluctuate as crews work to safely restore service. Additionally, during an event such as this, “blinking” of lights may occur. Members are asked not to report blinking lights.

Do not make any attempts to clear trees or other debris from power lines. Note the location, and any other important information regarding these situations, and contact SVEC. The cooperative will work to ensure power is restored as soon as possible. As a reminder, avoid contact with downed power lines.

If SVEC members lose power, they should call 1-800-234-7832 to report it, even if they think their neighbor may have called. It is more effective for SVEC to know where all outages are located.

Outages may also be reported in the Outage Center at www.svec.coop and through the MySVEC app. Because of the number of outage sites, an estimated time for restoration may not be available.

