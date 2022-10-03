SNAP benefits going up for U.S. households to keep pace with inflation

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that beginning this month, SNAP benefits will increase by an average of $26 a month, per person, to keep pace with inflation.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, offers benefits for low-income Americans.

According to Food and Nutrition Service, or FNS: “We adjust SNAP maximum allotments, deductions, and income eligibility standards at the beginning of each federal fiscal year. The fiscal year begins on October 1st. The changes are based on changes in the cost of living. Cost of living is the amount of money needed to support a basic standard of living.”

Income eligibility standards are set by law.

Learn more at https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/allotment/COLA