Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
snap benefits going up for u s households to keep pace with inflation
Local

SNAP benefits going up for U.S. households to keep pace with inflation

News Desk
Last updated:
vegetables crate food business
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that beginning this month, SNAP benefits will increase by an average of $26 a month, per person, to keep pace with inflation.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, offers benefits for low-income Americans.

According to Food and Nutrition Service, or FNS: “We adjust SNAP maximum allotments, deductions, and income eligibility standards at the beginning of each federal fiscal year. The fiscal year begins on October 1st. The changes are based on changes in the cost of living. Cost of living is the amount of money needed to support a basic standard of living.”

Income eligibility standards are set by law.

Learn more at https://www.fns.usda.gov/snap/allotment/COLA

News Desk

Have a story idea or a news tip? Email editor Chris Graham at [email protected] Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPandora and YouTube.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

gas prices
,

Gas prices up on average nationally, but regional trends vary widely, and wildly
Chris Graham
chase elliott

Chase Elliott wins at Talladega: Just one race left in NASCAR Round of 12
Sports Desk

NASCAR Cup Series regular-season champ Chase Elliott punched his ticket to the Round of 8 with a win at Talladega on Sunday. Rod Mullins joins us to break down the top contenders for the other seven spots at this weekend's Roval race at Charlotte.

potbellied pig
,

Agriculture department launches pilot program to combat black vulture attacks
Rebecca Barnabi

Attacks by black vultures on livestock in Virginia are recognized as a potentially serious threat to livestock producers.

sentence

‘To reinforce the public’s trust and confidence:’ Sheriff’s office receives federal grant
Rebecca Barnabi
Woodrow Wilson
,

WWPL to host virtual book talk on the response to World War I
Crystal Graham
Halloween

Sweet Halloween: Survey reveals America’s most and least popular candies for trick-or-treating
Rebecca Barnabi
albemarle county virginia

Albemarle County: Department of Elections sent out incorrect address for early voting
Crystal Graham