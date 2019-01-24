Smyth County Machine to invest $2.1 million to expand manufacturing operation

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Smyth County Machine, a full-service machining and fabrication facility, will invest $2.1 million to add equipment and expand its product line in Smyth County.

Virginia successfully competed against Tennessee for the project, which will create 35 new jobs.

“Smyth County Machine has been creating jobs and stimulating the economy of Southwest Virginia for more than 40 years, helping make this region a hub for the Commonwealth’s manufacturing industry,” said Gov. Ralph Northam. “We are pleased that this homegrown company has decided to expand and add new jobs in Smyth County, which will provide opportunity for our skilled workforce and result in a significant local economic impact.”

Previously operating as Smyth County Machine and Welding, Inc. and recently acquired by Becker Global-America CEO and Southwest Virginia native Greg Sanders, Smyth County Machine has supported the needs of the manufacturing community since 1977. This privately held Virginia company has evolved from a home-based, one-man operation to a world-class facility and supplies products for an array of industries, including automotive, environmental, defense, mining, medical, imaging, and others. Smyth County Machine is committed to utilizing the most up-to-date technology to consistently provide high-quality products, low prices, and personalized customer service. Becker Global-America is unaffiliated with Smyth County Machine, but will continue to be one of the company’s major customers.

“The new leaders of Smyth County Machine have recognized the region’s many assets by choosing to remain and expand in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Southwest Virginia’s dedicated labor force and industry-responsive training programs ensure that leading manufacturers remain equipped with the 21st century talent they need to thrive, and we thank Smyth County Machine for reinvesting in Smyth County and the Commonwealth.”

“Virginia is a manufacturing-friendly, technology-driven state that fosters business integration and, through its team of state, regional, and local partners, supports business owners with a multifaceted range of resources,” said Smyth County Machine President and CEO Greg Sanders. “The economic development professionals are agile, quick to respond, accommodating, and make Virginia attractive by collaborating with local partners to offer training assistance and financial guidance. Smyth County is the place we want to be, and we are blessed to be in a position to provide jobs to the hardworking people of Southwest Virginia.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Smyth County, Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance, and the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission to secure the project for Virginia. Governor Northam approved a $100,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Smyth County with the project. The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $200,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project. Smyth County Machine, LLC is also eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program, administered by the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, as well as Sales and Use tax exemptions on manufacturing equipment. Funding and services to support the company’s employee training activities will be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.

“It’s a great day here in Smyth County,” said Smyth County Board of Supervisors Chairman Todd Dishner. “The announcement today that Smyth County Machine will not only continue operations here in Smyth County, but also expand existing operations by providing additional investment and job creation is truly remarkable. Smyth County is very fortunate to have been the home for this great company for over 40 years, and the ability to continue that relationship into the future is very exciting for us all. Along with Smyth County Machine, we are proud to partner with the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development, and Virginia’s Industrial Advancement Alliance to continue to grow and expand with the company right here in Smyth County.”

“Supporting businesses when they wish to expand is an important part of growing our economy here in Southwest Virginia,” said Tobacco Commission member Senator Bill Carrico. “Smyth County Machine has been a valuable part of our community for more than 40 years, and I am pleased that the Tobacco Commission chose to support this project along with the jobs and investment it will bring.”

“Smyth County Machine has been a productive part of Smyth County for many years,” noted Delegate Jeff Campbell. “I am pleased to know that, as a result of the collective efforts of company officials, state and local economic development offices, and our great workforce, they will remain so for many more to come.”